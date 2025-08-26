The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested two suspected members of a car theft syndicate operating within Ado-Ekiti metropolis....

The suspects, Bamisaye Abiodun and Olaniyi Jamiu, both aged 35, were apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Monday, 18 August 2025, following a credible tip-off.

Police spokesman SP Sunday Abutu confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday, revealing that the duo and their accomplices, who are still at large, specialised in stealing vehicles from where they were parked and selling them to criminal receivers.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted belonging to the same gang as Babalola Ezekiel, who was arrested and prosecuted in 2024 for armed robbery and murder. They also disclosed that they were planning to steal a car in the Odo Ado area of Ado-Ekiti before their arrest.

Two stolen Toyota Camry cars were recovered, while efforts are ongoing to track down other gang members and recover additional vehicles.

The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities in their neighbourhoods, assuring that the Command remains committed to protecting lives and property across the state.