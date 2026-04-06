The Imo State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered a pump-action rifle and a stolen motorcycle during an intelligence-led operation in Owerri. The command’s spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, noting that operatives of the New Owerri Divisional Headquarters carried…...

The Imo State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered a pump-action rifle and a stolen motorcycle during an intelligence-led operation in Owerri.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, noting that operatives of the New Owerri Divisional Headquarters carried out the arrest on April 3.

The suspects, identified as 25-year-old Sohnani Bitrus and Burfa Selkap, are said to be natives of Langtang Local Government Area of Plateau State

According to the police, preliminary findings linked the duo to a robbery incident involving a resident identified as Joel Andrew.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects robbed one Joel Andrew in his residence at about 0400hrs, threatening him with a firearm and unlawfully seizing his red Daylong motorcycle, with Registration Number NWA765QT.

“The motorcycle has since been recovered.

“Further interrogation of the suspects led to the recovery of the pump-action rifle and a machete in their hideout within Okwu-Uratta, Owerri North Local Government Area,” Okoye added.

He said the suspects would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Owerri for further investigation and to facilitate the arrest of other members of the alleged gang.

Okoye reiterated the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Audu Bosso, to strengthening security across the state, particularly during and after the Easter celebrations.

He also urged residents to support the police with timely and credible information, advising them to report suspicious activities at the nearest police station or through the emergency line provided by the command.