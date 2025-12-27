The Kebbi State Police Command has recorded a series of arrests and recoveries following a week-long security operation aimed at tackling kidnapping and the spread of illegal arms across the state. The coordinated exercise, which ran from December 21 to 26, 2025, involved intensified patrols and int...

The Kebbi State Police Command has recorded a series of arrests and recoveries following a week-long security operation aimed at tackling kidnapping and the spread of illegal arms across the state.

The coordinated exercise, which ran from December 21 to 26, 2025, involved intensified patrols and intelligence-led actions to dismantle criminal networks and improve public safety.

The development was made known in a statement issued on Friday by the command’s spokesperson, SP Bashar Usman.

According to the statement, one of the suspects, Iliya D. Bano from Yarbuga village, was apprehended in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area for allegedly threatening the village head of Yar Ali and another resident with abduction unless a ransom of N500,000 was paid.

Usman said the suspect confessed during interrogation and also gave information that led to the identification of an accomplice who is still on the run.

In a separate incident in the same local government area, police arrested Danisa Yakub of Tafki village for allegedly demanding N1 million from a resident of Koliko village while issuing threats of kidnapping.

“The suspect admitted his involvement in a previous kidnapping incident in the area,” the police spokesman added.

Meanwhile, in Kalgo Local Government Area, operatives recovered ten locally fabricated firearms from three suspects identified as Aliyu Muhammad Sambawa, Salihu Haruna and Suleiman Isah, who reportedly failed to offer credible explanations for having the weapons in their possession.

Commenting on the outcome of the operations, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Sani, said the achievements were the product of sustained patrols and effective intelligence gathering.

“These arrests and recoveries are a result of our commitment to proactive policing and intelligence-driven operations across Kebbi State,” he said.

The police commissioner assured residents that investigations were ongoing and that all those arrested would be prosecuted once inquiries are concluded.

He also called on members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by volunteering timely and useful information, stressing that security remains a shared responsibility.

The command reaffirmed its determination to keep up the pressure on criminal elements and ensure lasting peace throughout Kebbi State.