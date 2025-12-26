Operatives attached to the Force Intelligence Department, Nigeria Police Force has recorded a significant operational breakthrough with the arrest of two notorious bandits and kidnapping kingpins linked to various violent crimes across Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and Kwara States. According to a Friday ...

According to a Friday statement signed by the Force spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the operation was carried out on Friday, 19th December, 2025, by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID–IRT), attached to Kwara State.

The statement reads, “A covert operation carried out in collaboration with operatives of the Kwara State Police Command, intercepted and arrested two members of a dangerous banditry and kidnapping gang along the Komen–Masallaci axis in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.”

“The suspects arrested are Abubakar Usman, alias Siddi ‘m’, aged 26, and Shehu Mohammadu, alias Gide ‘m’, aged 30. Both suspects were arrested in Komen–Masallaci village, Kaiama LGA of Kwara State at the time of arrest.”

The Nigeria Police Force recalled that one of the suspects, Abubakar Usman (alias Siddi), was recently identified as the individual seen in a viral video flaunting firearms and large sums of money on social media.

It added, “During the operation, the following items were recovered from the suspects: one brand new Honda Ace 125 motorcycle, red in colour, valued at ₦1,850,000.00, which investigations revealed was purchased with proceeds of ransom payments; ₦500,000.00 cash, being unspent ransom money; one AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with 20 rounds of live ammunition.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious banditry and kidnapping gang terrorising communities across Zamfara, Katsina, Niger and Kwara States, with further findings indicating that the gang also doubles as suppliers of arms and ammunition to armed groups.

“Both suspects are currently cooperating with investigators to enable the arrest of other members of the syndicate and recovery of additional weapons,” the statement concluded.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, commends the operatives involved for their professionalism and dedication, and reassures Nigerians of the Force’s unwavering commitment to dismantling criminal networks, combating banditry and kidnapping, and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

Meanwhile, members of the public are encouraged to continue to support the Police with timely and credible information to aid ongoing security operations.