The Jigawa State Police Command says it has arrested suspected armed robbers, drug dealers, cattle rustlers, vandals and burglars in a series of operations across the state, recovering a motorcycle, more than 7,000 illicit drugs, 13 domestic animals and other stolen items. Police spokesman, SP Shiis...

The Jigawa State Police Command says it has arrested suspected armed robbers, drug dealers, cattle rustlers, vandals and burglars in a series of operations across the state, recovering a motorcycle, more than 7,000 illicit drugs, 13 domestic animals and other stolen items.

Police spokesman, SP Shiisu Lawan Adam, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Dutse, noting that the arrests were made in separate operations carried out in different local government areas.

In one of the operations, police operatives attached to Shuwarin Division arrested a 30-year-old suspect, Sulaiman Usman of Balare village, Ajingi LGA of Kano State, over alleged armed robbery.

The suspect was intercepted at about 10:00 p.m. on February 13, 2026, while on patrol at Majiyawa village. He was found in possession of a red Bajaj motorcycle with registration number NNG 450 WZ, which had blood stains, as well as an iron rod with traces of blood.

According to the police, the suspect later confessed during interrogation to attacking a commercial motorcyclist on the outskirts of Bauchi State with the iron rod before making away with the motorcycle. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Dutse for further investigation and prosecution.

In a separate crackdown on drug trafficking, the Command arrested seven suspected drug dealers and recovered three blocks of cannabis and 7,096 assorted illicit drugs.

Those arrested include Ibrahim Abdullahi, 32, of Kudai town, Dutse LGA; Alhaji Balarabe Adamu, 30, of Gidan Datti; Hassan Muhammad, 35, and Saidu Barrister, 40, both of Jamaga village, Miga LGA; Magaji Usman, 39, of Bakin Kasuwa, Jahun LGA; Suraja Ibrahim, 30, of Kangire village, Birnin Kudu LGA; and Idris Adamu, 35, of Marawa village, Kaugama LGA.

Police said the operation was part of efforts to curb substance abuse and dismantle networks fueling insecurity in the state.

Similarly, operatives from A and B Divisions in Hadejia arrested two suspects over alleged shopbreaking on February 1, 2026, at about 4:30 a.m., leading to the recovery of 39 different materials and three sewing machines.

Further investigation led to the arrest of six additional suspects, bringing the total number to eight. The case has also been transferred to the SCID for discreet investigation, after which the suspects are expected to be charged in court.

In Kazaure, a 22-year-old suspect, Usman Nura of Kofar Kaura Quarters via Katsina State, was arrested on February 6, 2026, over alleged burglary. Police recovered a solar battery and a split air conditioner believed to have been stolen from federal government higher institutions.

The Command also arrested two suspects in connection with vandalism in Gwaram, Maigatari and Taura towns. A large quantity of vandalised armoured cable wires was recovered during the operation. The suspects were identified as Abdullahi Abubakar, 20, of Sabuwar Gwaram, and Abubakar Aminu Baffa of Kofar Yamma, Taura LGA.

In another operation targeting cattle rustling, five suspects were arrested in Maigatari, Sule Tankarkar and Hadejia local government areas. Thirteen domestic animals were recovered from the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Dahiru Muhammad, commended officers and men of the Command for what he described as their dedication and professionalism. He urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing efforts to rid the state of crime.

Police said all suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigations.