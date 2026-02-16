The Oyo State Police Command has foiled a planned attack on Elebe Village, Aleniboro area via Irawo Mine, neutralising two suspected bandits during an intelligence-led operation. According to the command, the breakthrough followed credible information from a resident who alerted security operatives ...

The Oyo State Police Command has foiled a planned attack on Elebe Village, Aleniboro area via Irawo Mine, neutralising two suspected bandits during an intelligence-led operation.

According to the command, the breakthrough followed credible information from a resident who alerted security operatives to the presence of about ten armed men allegedly planning to attack the community under the cover of darkness.

In a statement issued on by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the suspects were said to have been armed with “two AK-47 rifles, single-barrel guns, and cut-to-size locally made pistols,” while allegedly discussing plans to unleash violence on the village.

The statement explained that upon receiving the intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer of Tede Division promptly briefed the Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, who directed the immediate deployment of additional operational assets to the area.

Police operatives, working alongside local hunters in Aleniboro, reportedly mobilised to the identified hideout. “On sighting the advancing security operatives, the hoodlums opened fire, resulting in a gun duel,” the statement said.

During the exchange, two of the suspects were neutralised, while others escaped with suspected gunshot wounds.

A reinforcement patrol team later conducted a combing operation of the surrounding bush and recovered one cut-to-size locally made pistol, one empty cartridge, two live cartridges, two expended 7.62mm AK-47 ammunition shells, quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, two Tecno phones and a bottle containing a substance believed to be a mixed drink.

The Command said the area has been secured, while intensive bush combing and surveillance operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and prevent any further threat to the community.

The Commissioner of Police commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his “continuous support, strategic leadership, and provision of operational logistics” to the Command.

The police also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing timely information, stressing that community support remains critical in combating criminal activities.

Residents were also advised to report suspicious activities to the nearest security formation or contact the Oyo State Call Response Centre toll-free line 615, or the Command’s control room numbers.