The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome murder of a woman, Mrs. Esther Enemo, in Temidire community, along Egbejila Road, Ilorin.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 21, 2025, was reported to the police by a resident who suspected foul play in the victim’s residence.

Detectives who arrived at the scene discovered Mrs. Enemo’s dismembered body dumped in the bush behind her house. Further search led to the recovery of other body parts concealed in a sack and hidden beneath a nearby bridge.

Police say a suspect, 29-year-old Mr. Sylvester Enemo, younger brother to the victim’s husband, was arrested after being sighted leaving the house shortly before the discovery.

The victim’s husband, Mr. Ekene Enemo, has also been contacted by investigators for clarification.

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, CP Ojo Adekimi, has ordered a full-scale investigation, assuring that no stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

While describing the incident as deeply unfortunate, the police appealed for calm and urged residents to avoid speculation that could heighten tension in the community.

The Command further reassured citizens that security strategies have been reinforced across Kwara State to protect lives and property.

Residents were also encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement by providing timely and useful information that could aid ongoing investigations.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.