The Ondo State Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the theft of goods worth ₦20.45 million from a commercial shop in Ore, located in the Odigbo Local Government Area.

Three of the suspects were employees at the shop, while the other four are alleged receivers of the stolen items. The police spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, shared this information in a statement released to journalists on Sunday.

The case was initially reported on January 3, 2026, by the shop owner, Ogunyomi Segun, who revealed that some of his employees had been pilfering merchandise from his store between 2024 and January 3, 2026.

The stolen items included various soft drinks, Trophy cans, and other canned beverages, totalling an estimated value of ₦20.45 million.

Mr Jimoh confirmed that all suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime, detailing their specific roles in the operation.

The police spokesperson urged the public to remain vigilant and collaborate with security agencies by promptly reporting any suspicious activities.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to eradicating criminal activities in the state, emphasising that offenders will face the full force of the law.