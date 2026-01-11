The Ondo State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on cult-related activities with the arrest of twenty-five suspected cultists....

The Ondo State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on cult-related activities with the arrest of twenty-five suspected cultists.

Police say the suspects were arrested on Thursday, the 8th of January, 2026, at Uso, following intelligence that members of the Neo Black Movement were planning to initiate new recruits.

Acting on the information, operatives were deployed using intelligence-led tactics and successfully disrupted the initiation ceremony.

Twenty-five suspects from Ondo, Osun, Lagos and Edo States were arrested at the scene. A Toyota Highlander SUV and an unregistered motorcycle were also recovered.

Police say the suspects have confessed to involvement in cult-related activities and will be charged to court after investigations.

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Adebowale Lawal, praised the operatives for their swift response and professionalism, and assured residents that the command would sustain its fight against cultism.

He also commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for supporting anti-cultism operations nationwide.

The police have again urged young people to shun cultism, warning that it leads only to serious consequences.

The command has also called on residents to continue providing credible information to help maintain peace and security across Ondo State.