The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested three suspected drug dealers and recovered more than twenty-three thousand assorted hard drugs in a coordinated intelligence-led operation across the State.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Lawan Shisu Adam, confirmed the arrest in a statement, describing it as a major breakthrough in the command’s ongoing fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

According to him, the operation was jointly carried out by operatives from Garki, Fagam, and Maigatari Divisions on the 18th of October, 2025.

The raid led to the arrest of three suspects who had long been on the police watchlist for their roles in the distribution of illicit substances within Jigawa State and neighbouring areas.

During the operation, the police recovered 23,944 assorted hard drugs including 13,505 Exol tablets, 3,572 Tramadol, 1,583 D5, 565 Diazepam, 2,469 Rubber Solutions, 886 wraps of cannabis, and other intoxicating substances such as Akurkura and Farin Malam.

The suspects were identified as 60-year-old Muhammad Garba from Mekiya village, Gabasawa Local Government Area of Kano State; 55-year-old Musa Garba; and Hudu Ma’ila from Guneri village, Malamawa district in Niger Republic.

SP Lawan Shisu described the seizure as one of the largest in recent times, adding that it reflects the Command’s renewed commitment to rid the state of dangerous drugs that threaten public safety and youth development.

He said the suspects are currently in custody undergoing investigation and will be charged to court upon completion of the inquiry.

The Commissioner of Police commended the operatives for their professionalism and reaffirmed the Command’s zero-tolerance for drug-related crimes.

He also called on residents to continue sharing credible information to help curb criminal activities.

This latest operation, according to him, aligns with national efforts to tackle drug abuse a menace that remains a major driver of insecurity, crime, and social decay across Nigeria.