Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have apprehended 13 suspected cultists and recovered firearms, vehicles, and other dangerous items during a targeted operation at Ekraka Community Forest, Kokori, in Ethiope East Local Government Area.

The arrests followed credible intelligence received on December 20, 2025, indicating that members of the Aiye Confraternity, also known as Black Axe, were planning an initiation ceremony in the forested area.

Acting on the information, the Commander of the Quick Response Squad (QRS), SP Collins Achem, deployed operatives to disrupt the gathering.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., police stormed the location, where the suspects reportedly opened fire on officers.

The operatives responded tactically, resulting in the arrest of 13 individuals, while several others managed to flee deeper into the forest.

During a subsequent search of the area, officers recovered two automatic pump-action guns, one double-barrel cut-to-size gun, one single-barrel cut-to-size gun, and a battle axe.

Other items seized include cult-related aprons bearing the “NBM” insignia, cut razor blades, mobile phones, charms, and suspected hard drugs.

In addition, seven vehicles believed to be used by members of the cult group were recovered and towed to the QRS base in Warri.

The suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue to determine their individual roles, dismantle the cult network, and apprehend those who escaped.

The Delta State Police Command reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on cultism and violent crime, urging parents, community leaders, schools, faith-based organisations, and youths to work with security agencies to curb cult-related activities.

Residents have also been encouraged to remain vigilant and provide timely, credible information to support ongoing security efforts across the state.