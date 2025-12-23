The Niger State Police Command has restated that the prohibition on fireworks remains in effect throughout the Christmas and New Year festivities, warning residents to comply with the directive to avoid accidents and security threats. The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, said the com...

The Niger State Police Command has restated that the prohibition on fireworks remains in effect throughout the Christmas and New Year festivities, warning residents to comply with the directive to avoid accidents and security threats.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, said the command is fully prepared to respond swiftly to any incident during the holiday period, assuring residents of enhanced security across the state.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abiodun Wasiu, Elleman ordered the massive deployment of personnel and operational assets to ensure a peaceful celebration. The deployment, he said, is aimed at safeguarding lives and property before, during and after the festive season.

Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers have been directed to cover key public locations, including places of worship, recreation and amusement centres, motor parks and major highways, to guarantee adequate security presence.

The police boss also instructed officers to strictly observe the operational plan for the season, carry out intelligence-driven and high-visibility patrols, respect human rights, and ensure the safety of travellers while maintaining smooth traffic flow across the state.

He added that the measures would complement ongoing joint patrols and show-of-force operations under Operation Flush, as well as sustained raids on identified crime-prone areas, all aimed at preventing crime and enabling rapid intervention when necessary.

The command urged residents, particularly Christian faithful marking the season, to remain law-abiding and celebrate responsibly. Members of the public were also encouraged to stay vigilant and provide timely, credible information to security agencies to help maintain a safe and secure environment throughout the festivities.