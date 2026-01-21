The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Akeem Owoade, on Tuesday, moved to the ancient Palace in Oyo town, nine months after his installation as the new traditional ruler. This development was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye,...

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Akeem Owoade, on Tuesday, moved to the ancient Palace in Oyo town, nine months after his installation as the new traditional ruler.

This development was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, on Tuesday.

Durojaiye, in the statement, stated that the Alaafin’s Palace is not just a historical site, describing it as “a living museum that offers a glimpse into the grandeur and complexity of Yoruba culture. The palace complex is an architectural masterpiece featuring courtyards, halls, and shrines that have been meticulously maintained over centuries. Each section of the palace is imbued with cultural significance, from the Ile Orun, where the Alaafin’s ancestors are honoured, to the Oju Oba, where the king holds court and meets with his subjects”.

Governor Seyi Makinde presented Oba Owoade with the Staff of Office on Friday, April 5, 2025, following the demise of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who passed away in April 2022 at the age of 83, after a 52-year reign, making him the longest-reigning Alaafin.

His demise prompted mourning across the Yoruba community, with his remains being interred, according to Islamic rites, after traditional rites were concluded in Oyo town.

Durojaiye disclosed that the monarch moved to the ancient Palace located at the Oke Afin area of Oyo town after nine months of rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The statement reads, “Before the emergence of the incumbent Alaafin, His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, the ancient Palace was in ruins, and an empty shell, as all the facilities inside it were not only vandalised, but structures in the edifice require urgent rehabilitation and reconstruction.

“But soon after he ascended the throne of His forefathers, Oba Owoade began the arduous task of rehabilitating part of the ancient Palace, thus preserving the tangible Yoruba Cultural Heritage.

“The rehabilitation works are being supervised by the Personal Assistant to the Alaafin, Reverend Dr Kolade Oladele.”

The statement added, “The Palace structures, bold, sturdy and resilient as they stood, are radiating their timeless beauty and charm through well-structured layouts, carefully crafted columns, windows and doors, bearing the artistic patterns and imprints of the ancient Oyo art.

“Almost all the houses had courtyards, while the finer and stronger-looking structures had more than one courtyard. Each of the courtyards is surrounded by rooms which open into the courtyard.

“A visit to the ancient Palace will no doubt convince one that it is indeed a storehouse of Yoruba culture and tradition.”

Durojaiye further revealed that the Palace is adorned with works of art, various forms of sculptures that include the carved wooden house posts, and door panels, which are the traditional status symbol of wealth and royalty.

The palace spokesperson stated that modern figures of lions and hunters are made from mortals, while walls are decorated with mosaics and painted murals depicting scenes from life, as well as decorated calabash and imaginary beings.

He further described the traditional architectural designs as “superb and second to none among ancient palaces in the country, as attested to by tourism experts from different countries across the world who visited it.”

The statement reads, “Investigation further revealed that the Alaafin’s Palace is the largest as it has over 200 buildings. There are also fountains in the courtyard and garden.

“The Alaafin’s Palace is unique in Nigerian culture, particularly within the Yoruba ethnic group. It is the traditional seat of the Alaafin, regarded as the Superior Ruler of the Oyo Empire, one of the most powerful and influential empires in West Africa’s history.

“The Palace itself symbolises the might and sophistication of the Oyo Empire, which, at its height, controlled vast territories and played a central role in the region’s politics, trade, and cultural life.”

Durojaiye added that, “Visitors to Alaafin’s Palace are often struck by the stunning artistry that adorns the palace walls, from the elaborate carvings and murals depicting historical events to the rich tapestries and artefacts telling the story of the Oyo people.

“The Palace is also a Centre for traditional festivals, ceremonies, and rituals, which continue to draw people from all over the country and beyond.”

Durojaiye expressed that the residents of Oyo town were in high spirits as they trooped out to give a befitting welcome to their Monarch as he stepped into the Citadel of the Yoruba race.

He said, “The people, both young and old, love and admire their King as a serious-minded Paramount Ruler, Leader of thought, and Man of excellence for his unflinching commitment to development, peace, unity and mutual coexistence not only in the Kingdom, but the entire Yoruba race.

“They drew their inference from the fact that Alaafin focuses on promoting unity among the Yoruba people, a stance that positions him as a unifying and stabilising force within the Yorubaland.”

“One thing about the Oyo is that they are ready to protect their history and traditions no matter what it takes or costs, more so when that’s the only Palace where archival materials, documents and other artefacts can be accessed in record time.

“Because of the efforts of their forefathers, documentation of its past, either favourable or otherwise, is well preserved to date,” the statement concluded.