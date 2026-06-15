Former Edo State governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, does not possess the political capacity to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election. According to him, Obi lacks reputation, citing his alleged…...

Former Edo State governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, does not possess the political capacity to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

According to him, Obi lacks reputation, citing his alleged inability to manage and resolve party crisis.

Oshiomhole made the remarks on Sunday during an interview on Mic On Podcast, where he also questioned Obi’s political consistency and leadership credibility.

According to him, the former Anambra State governor has a record of abandoning political platforms instead of consolidating them, a pattern he said raises doubts about his reputation.

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Oshiomhole added that President Bola Tinubu would win Peter Obi decisively. According to him “Tinubu will not lose in 2027. Nigerians know the difference between liars and manipulators.”

“Peter Obi has no reputation, you cannot take him by his words. First he said he was not going to leave APGA when Ojukwu handed the party to him and the party produced him as a governor.

“After that Obi joined a party because he wanted to be a vice president but he was defeated, instead of staying back to strategize, Obi left and went to Labour Party because he doesn’t want to do primaries.

“Labour Party handed over the ticket to him, on a platter of gold. According to him, he got eight million votes. Common sense will prescribe that you manage that platform, invest in it and deal with all internal challenges, but he wanted where food is ready and left the Labour Party.

“He wanted to join the ADC and they forcefully took over the leadership of the party but when they said there will be a primary election and because he doesn’t want to go through the first stage of election, he went to join NDC,” Oshiomhole said.

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The senator argued that Obi’s political trajectory shows an unwillingness to endure internal party processes, which he claimed undermines his presidential ambition ahead of 2027.