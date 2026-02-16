The Foundation for Peace Professionals has called on the Russian Embassy in Nigeria to clarify allegations that Nigerian civilians were coerced into military service under deceptive employment offers.

In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the organisation said the embassy should explain the circumstances surrounding the reported incident.

According to a Nigerian national identified as Mr Balogun, who travelled to Russia on a tourist visa in search of engineering work, he was allegedly promised legitimate employment but instead taken to a military base.

He claimed he was asked to sign documents written in a language he could not understand, denied access to translation assistance or his phone, and later deployed to a conflict zone after only a few weeks of training.

Hamzat described the situation as a serious breach of human rights and international norms, urging Russian authorities to provide immediate clarification and cooperate with Nigerian officials to safeguard citizens abroad.

“This is not only a matter of individual rights but of diplomatic accountability. Any attempt to recruit foreign nationals under false pretences undermines trust, violates international law and exposes states to reputational risks,” the group said.

PeacePro also urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to strengthen protective measures for citizens travelling overseas, warning that employment opportunities must not become channels for exploitation or involuntary military involvement.

The organisation called for urgent diplomatic engagement, a transparent investigation and stronger safeguards to prevent further harm to Nigerians abroad.