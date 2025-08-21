State Chairmen of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), former Governors, National Assembly members, serving and former National Working Committee members and other notable stakeholders from the Southern Nigeria have disowned the meeting scheduled for Lagos today, by some group in the party with the ...

State Chairmen of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former Governors, National Assembly members, serving and former National Working Committee members and other notable stakeholders from the Southern Nigeria have disowned the meeting scheduled for Lagos today, by some group in the party with the aim of zoning positions.

The PDP leaders dismissed “any resolutions, communiqués, or outcomes purportedly emanating from this meeting as neither binding on, or reflective of, the collective will and aspirations of the PDP family across Southern Nigeria,” adding that “Decisions reached in secrecy and exclusion cannot and shall not assume the authority of consensus.”

This was contained in a press statement signed by the State Party Chairmen of Imo, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers, Austin Nwachukwu, Abraham Amah, Barr. Venatuis Ikem, Rt. Hon Aniekan Akpan and Aaron Chukwuemeka respectively, as well as the National Vice Chairman (South-East), Hon. Chidiebere Egwu Goodluck and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon O. K. Chinda.

Others were Senators Igwe Nwagu, Mao Ohuabunwa, George Sekibo, Mike Ama Nnachi, former National Secretary, Rt. Hon. Onwe S. Onwe, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, former Ebonyi State Legal Adviser, Barr. Mudi Erhenede and others.

The statement titled; “Re: Purported Meeting Of PDP Southern Zoning Consultative Summit,” read; “The attention of the undersigned State Chairmen of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the South and some critical stakeholders has been drawn to a meeting nichodimously summoned in Lagos today 21st August 2025 by some persons purporting to do so on behalf of PDP Members of the South tagged “PDP Southern Zoning Consultative Summit” convened by the Admin Secretary, Zoning Committee of the PDP at the behest of the Chairman Zoning Committee (H.E Senator Duoye Diri) at the Legend Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

“The said meeting tagged “a summit” was allegedly convened in the name of the three geo-political zones of Southern Nigeria — South East, South South, and South West.

“It is highly regrettable and indeed deeply disturbing that such a meeting was convened without the courtesy of inviting several State Chairmen from the South East and South South, as well as the duly elected National Secretary and Deputy National Legal Adviser of our great party. Even more troubling is the inexplicable exclusion of several national officers, eminent leaders, and critical stakeholders of the PDP. Shockingly, the Minority Leader in the National Assembly and other principal officers of our party from the South-South and South-East were also deliberately sidelined and denied participation in a meeting where such far-reaching and sensitive decisions on zoning, power rotation, and political equity are to be discussed.

“Equally concerning is the deliberate omission of most former governors from the South East and South South, who, by every standard of history, pedigree, and institutional memory, remain critical stakeholders in any conversation about the future direction of our party. Such a brazen disregard for established structures and statutory organs of the PDP not only offends the spirit of collective decision-making but also risks undermining the very foundation upon which our party was built.

“The PDP, since inception, has been anchored on the values of inclusivity, equity, consultation, and collective responsibility. Any process that deliberately sidelines key stakeholders, ignores the legitimate authority of national officers, and excludes elected leaders and ranking lawmakers erodes trust, fuels division, and threatens party cohesion at a time when unity is most needed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we categorically dismiss any resolutions, communiqués, or outcomes purportedly emanating from this meeting as neither binding on, or reflective of, the collective will and aspirations of the PDP family across Southern Nigeria. Decisions reached in secrecy and exclusion cannot and shall not assume the authority of consensus.

“More particularly, the said summit is premature and targeted at protecting the interest and selfish ambition of a select few as the Zoning Committee set up by the 101 NEC is yet to present its report for ratification by the party.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the unity, stability, and electoral fortunes of the PDP and call upon all well-meaning leaders and stakeholders to resist any attempt to manipulate zoning arrangements through exclusionary tactics or clandestine maneuvers. The South East and South South zones, alongside our counterparts in the South West, remain united in the pursuit of fairness, justice, and equity — the very ideals that have sustained our party’s relevance and credibility over the years.

“As custodians of the mandate entrusted to us by our members, we remain resolute in defending the integrity of the PDP and ensuring that any decisions affecting Southern Nigeria within the PDP are reached through proper consultation, transparency, and inclusiveness, in line with the established democratic ethos of our party.

“We call on the National Working Committee (NWC), the National Executive Committee (NEC), and all stakeholders of the party to disregard any outcome of the said meeting which is not only illegal but divisive.

“Take notice that where any iota of regard is given to the outcome of the purported meeting, we shall not hesitate to take appropriate steps in line with our party constitution to resist same with full force.”