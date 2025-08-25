The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives says it has adopted all the decisions of the organs and committees of the party towards repositioning the Party, especially on Lagos and Zamfara States....

The lawmakers made their resolution known at the end of an emergency meeting in Abuja.

Caucus leader Fred Agbedi says the lawmakers are determined to support efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace in the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The caucus insists there is no longer lingering crisis in the party and promises to synergise with the leadership to stir the wheel of its progress.