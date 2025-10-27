The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the postponement of the screening of aspirants for its 2025 Elective National Convention, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025. In a statement issued on Monday, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, who also chairs the party...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the postponement of the screening of aspirants for its 2025 Elective National Convention, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

In a statement issued on Monday, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, who also chairs the party’s National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), said the exercise was delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“A new date will be communicated once fixed. The NCOC regrets any inconvenience caused by the postponement. All aspirants and members of our Party should note the foregoing and be guided accordingly,” the statement added.

Fintiri reassured party members that the committee remains committed to conducting a credible and hitch-free national convention.

The convention itself is slated to hold between November 15–16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Earlier, the PDP had set up a 13-member National Convention Screening Committee to vet aspirants for national offices ahead of the convention. The committee, chaired by former Ondo State governorship candidate and legal luminary Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, was scheduled to begin its screening on October 28, 2025.

The postponement comes shortly after former Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Sule Lamido declared his intention to contest for the position of national chairman.

This announcement contrasts with northern PDP stakeholders’ earlier endorsement of former Minister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as their consensus candidate.

Some factions of the party, including supporters of Lamido and senior leader Nyesom Wike, have rejected Turaki’s endorsement, claiming the process lacked proper consultation.