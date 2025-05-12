The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum has appointed former Senate President Bukola Saraki as chairperson of its seven-member reconciliation committee to address the internal crisis in the party.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who is the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, disclosed this after a late-night meeting of the party leaders in Abuja.

The meeting was focused on recent defections and internal disputes threatening the unity of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A well-attended meeting was convened by the PDP Governors’ Forum, following an earlier meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Governors are asserting their influence as they seek to guide the party through a delicate process.

The chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum implies that the party acknowledges it has reached a tipping point.

Now, the PDP is turning to the committee led by Senator Bukola Saraki as a last-ditch effort to save the party from a wave of defections.

Another expected outcome is to ensure a rancor-free National Executive Council meeting scheduled for May 27.

Beyond efforts to reconcile differences and form a united front ahead of the 2027 general election, the PDP still accuses the APC of exploiting the party’s divisions.

Hopefully, with Nyesom Wike’s attendance as an interested party in the conflict tearing the pdp apart, and the latest resolve to chart a new course, the PDP may be set for better days ahead.