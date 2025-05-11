The PDP Governors’ Forum is holding a crucial meeting at the Bauchi State Governor’s lodge in Abuja.

The meeting is part of measures by the largest opposition party to stave off rumored defections by some governors and prominent members.

According to the invitation, the enlarged session will include incumbent and past governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who are still party members.

State governors have arrived for the closed-door meeting, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike has also joined the meeting.

The PDP leaders would address key issues, including the upcoming National Executive Committee meeting and the National Elective Convention, at the expanded meeting.