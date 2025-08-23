The People's Democratic Party PDP Governors Forum insist that governors elected under the party are delivering dividends of Democracy to its people in their respective states...

Chairman of the forum who doubles as the Governor of Bauchi state Bala Mohammed says governance is to affect the people’s life positively and bring developed to the land,

Governor Bala Mohammed stated this while delivering his opening remarks at the forum’s 7th Session for the year 2025 taking place at the Zamfara state Government House, Gusau.

He adds the forum is delighted to be in Zamfara noting that their presence is not only for the meeting but to see for their self what their Colleague, Dauda Lawal is Doing in different sectors

The 7th Meeting of the PDP Governors forum had in attendance Governors of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Kefas Agbu of Taraba state, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state and the host Governor, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state

Others present includes the acting PDP National chairman Umar Damagun, Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees Adolphus Wabara, Senate Minority Leader Abbo Moro, senator Ibrahim Dankwambo among others

Some of the issue’s expected to be discussed during meeting includes the party’s forthcoming National Convention, report of the National Zoning Committee, Report on the review of party’s constitution among others.