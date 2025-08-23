The People's Democratic Party Governor's forum has condemned in strong terms the killings of innocent citizens, kidnapping for ransom and the destruction of properties in Zamfara, Katsina, Plateau, Niger and Benue state...

The forum also condemned what it described as militarization of the recently concluded by-elecetion in the seven states of the Country

Chairman of the forum who doubles as the Governor of Bauchi state Bala Mohammed disclose this while addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting

He says the forum further commend the giant strides of Governor Dauda Lawal In addressing Insecurity

The resolution according to the fomer Senator is the unanimous voice of the PDP Governor’s and all its Members

“The Forum, particularly commends initiatives by the government of Zamfara State in significantly curbing insecurity within the state; but condemns the continued monstrous killings in Katsina, Plateau, Niger and Benue States and other parts of the country and calls on the federal government to be more responsive to the lives and properties of the citizenry”

“The Forum extensively deliberated on the state of the nation, the security situation, the erosion of democratic values, as well as ongoing efforts to reposition the party and make adequate preparations for its forthcoming national convention” He said.

The PDP however noted that as a political party, it will continue to do its best in the defence of the Nations Democray

“The Forum reaffirms its commitment to rescuing our dear country, Nigeria and Nigerians from the divisive governance style of the APC, whose policies have continued to cause more hardship and misery on the people”

“The Forum expresses profound gratitude to members and supporters of the PDP nationwide for their steadfast loyalty in the face of serious intimidation and untold anti-democratic actions of the APC-led Federal Government in the last bye-election”

The governor’s forum again passed vote of confidence on its leaders and assures of their continued support to move the party forward

It says the wave of detection currently existing has not affected it’s party, but call on party faithfuls to remain steadfast and have hope on the party and it’s leadership

“The Forum commends the resilience of PDP leaders and members in overcoming orchestrated defections, stressing that such distractions cannot diminish the party’s strong grassroots appeal or the growing public yearning for the return of affordable living and relative security experienced under PDP-led administrations”

“The Forum urges members and supporters of our Great Party, as well as the entire citizenry, to hold fast to the vision and principles of the PDP, in spite of the growing intimidation of the opposition by the government in power. This sad situation should only be seen as the sign of the desperation of a political party with no agenda, no vision and doomed to face inevitable rejection by the masses”

On the party’s forthcoming National Convention, the PDP Governor’s forum appeal to all aggrieved party to she’d their sword for the common good and progress of the party

“The Forum reaffirms its full commitment to the resolutions of the 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of July 2025 regarding the November 15 National Convention. It urges members to resist all attempts to derail the convention by anti-party forces; but to see the PDP as the only democratic institution and viable alternative for restoring Nigeria along the path of good governance and national development”

The chairman of the PDP Governor’s forum laud the security measures put in place by the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal to bring an end to Insecurity

They also described their stay in Zamfara as home away from he

“The Forum thanks the Government and people of Zamfara State for not only hosting the 2025/7TH Meeting, but the uncommon hospitality extended to all; and also congratulate Governor Dauda Lawal on his exemplary leadership and notable achievements in infrastructure, health, education, other social services, and security”

“The Forum commiserates with the Government and people of Zamfara State on the passing of the Emir of Gusau, and equally with the Government and people of Oyo State over the recent loss of traditional rulers”