All is set for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum meeting to be hosted by the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal at the Government House, Gusau.

The Governor led by their chairman who doubles as the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed arrived the Government House in Convoy amidst tight security.

In attendance are the Governor’s of Bauchi, Osun, Oyo, Bayelsa, Adamawa and the Host, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Also the National Chairman of the party Umar Damagun, former Governors, National Assembly Members and other national officers of the party among others.

The Dinner in honor of the Governors will hold at 8:30pm tonight and will be Telecast Live on TVC.