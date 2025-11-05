The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdulrahman Mohammed, has called off the party’s planned national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State. Mohammed, alongside the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), an...

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdulrahman Mohammed, has called off the party’s planned national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Mohammed, alongside the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), announced the suspension at a press briefing on Wednesday.

He explained that the decision follows the receipt of a Certified True Copy of a recent Federal High Court ruling in Abuja, delivered by Honorable Justice Omotosho in Suit FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025.

He said: “We warmly welcome you to this important press briefing and sincerely appreciate your steadfast support for our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The National Leadership of the PDP, under my humble leadership as Acting National Chairman Alhaji Abdulrahman Muhammed, in collaboration with our National Secretary, Distinguished Senator Samuel Anyanwu, hereby formally informs the Nigerian public that we have received the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the recent judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered by Honourable Justice Omotosho in Suit No. FHCIABJ/CS/2120/2025.

“Furthermore, we are pleased to confirm that our esteemed National Legal Adviser, Ajibade K.A. (SAN), has provided a thorough legal opinion on the implications of the judgment. In strict adherence to due process and our commitment to fairness, we have filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal to seek further judicial clarification and interpretation in the overall interest of our party, our members, and Nigerian democracy.

“Consequently, having lodged an appeal and in line with our responsibility to uphold the rule of law, the PDP hereby suspends and cancels the proposed Ibadan National Convention pending the decision of the Court of Appeal. Any continuation with the proposed convention at this time would amount to a

violation of the rule of law and shall not be condoned.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission was a party to the Suit and is fully aware of the judgement of the Federal High court. Nevertheless, we have dimmed it necessary and responsible to formally communicate our position to the commission. Accordingly, we have notified INEC to suspend the National Convention in strict compliance with the directive contained in the judgement.

“We are also aware of an ex-parte order recently issued by a High Court in Oyo State. While we await the Certified True Copy of the said order, we reiterate that an ex-parte order cannot override a subsisting judgment of the Federal High Court. We shall continue to act only in accordance with valid judicial authority and the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”