An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has directed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to proceed with its national convention scheduled for November 15–16, 2025, in the state capital.

The ruling was delivered on Monday by Justice Ladiran Akintola following an ex parte motion filed by Folahan Malomo Adelabi as the claimant in suit number I/1336/2025.

The defendants in the case include the PDP, its Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum (representing himself and members of the party’s National Working Committee and National Executive Committee), Adamawa State Governor Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (on behalf of himself and the National Convention Organising Committee), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his ruling, Justice Akintola granted all interim orders sought by the claimant, restraining the defendants or their agents from obstructing or frustrating the conduct of the party’s convention.

The court instructed the PDP leadership to adhere strictly to the previously released guidelines, timetable, and schedule of activities for the convention.

The court further ordered that the elective national convention be held as planned in Ibadan, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. INEC was directed to attend, monitor, and observe the proceedings in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Justice Akintola noted that the claimant had established a prima facie case warranting urgent judicial intervention and commended the claimant for demonstrating transparency by filing a motion on notice for interlocutory injunction alongside the ex parte application.

The matter has been adjourned to November 10, 2025, for the hearing of the motion on notice.

A certified true copy of the court order was signed by Mrs. S. O. Hammed, Principal Registrar of the Oyo State High Court, and issued under the seal of the court on November 3, 2025.