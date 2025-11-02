The unfolding crisis within the People’s Democratic Party is common knowledge, a situation that has prompted questions about the party’s continued ability to serve as the main opposition front. The past weeks have been nothing short of drama, featuring former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamid...

The past weeks have been nothing short of drama, featuring former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido threatening legal action over the sale of the PDP chairmanship ticket, Minister Nyesom Wike decrying his sidelining and accusing PDP governors of sabotage, the recent suspension of key party figures, and a retaliatory move by a party faction to respond with another suspension of other key figures.

The PDP’s current crisis mirrors the situation preceding the 2023 election, where disgruntled members alleged a lack of consensus and fair play. Despite zoning its presidential ticket to the South, the party’s ongoing indecisiveness is now fueling massive defections, with departing members citing a lack of confidence in the party structure.

Wike decries sidelining by PDP governors

“Right from day one, I’ve said it that with what is going on, if it continues, PDP will continue to lose. Things are not done properly, and we will regret it. And that’s what it is today,” Wike said.

“Have I not said it before now that the trap you are setting will consume you? The way these present governors are doing, they will bury this party.”

“I am the FCT Minister. Are you telling me that because I am not a governor, you will hold a PDP stakeholders’ meeting and exclude me, and then expect the party to survive?” Wike asked.

“Assuming I am not a minister, by the role I have played in the PDP till now, is it right to say I cannot be consulted in taking decisions of the party? Certainly not.”

“All these talks about APC are rubbish. Is it APC that makes you take wrong decisions?,” he said.

“You mean two or three people, because they are governors and receive large allocations, will go and decide, and you tell me to follow? Follow who?”

Wike on National Convention

On the party’s planned national convention, Wike said the leadership failed to complete necessary congresses and other processes, which he said were stalling progress.

“If they do the right thing, will anybody stall the convention? They have not done the congresses and other things that should be in place,” he said.

“When we are governors, why was it that no governor left? You see that we didn’t have problems?

“We fought for the chairman of the party. We’ve gone to the Supreme Court. You know that, why is it that people didn’t leave?”

The PDP has faced internal crises and defections in recent months, including top members such as Peter Mbah of Enugu, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, and Umo Enoh of Akwa Ibom, while also contending with multiple legal battles ahead of its convention.

Sule Lamido on party chairmanship ticket

“If I am not able to get the form, I will go to court, simple,” he said.

He claimed that no meeting was held anywhere to adopt anyone. He stated that Kabiru Tanimu Turaki was imposed as the chairman.

PDP suspends key figures

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended four of its top national officers over alleged anti-party activities and constitutional violations.

Those affected include the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha.

Their suspension was approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) during a meeting held on Saturday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Wike-backed PDP faction suspends Nat’l Chairman, NWC members.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has plunged into a new round of internal conflict following fresh divisions within its national leadership, as rival factions announced a series of suspensions against top officials.

A faction of the party, reportedly aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday announced the suspension of the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and five other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Abuja Court suspends PDP National Convention.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission from recognising the outcome of the forthcoming 2025 National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party.

Justice James Omotosho, delivering judgment in a suit challenging the legality of the convention, predicated his decision on the grounds that the PDP failed to comply with relevant conditions and laws for the conduct of such conventions.

The judge held that evidence from the electoral umpire and some of the respondents showed that congresses were not held in some states of the federation in breach of the law.

What next for PDP

The party’s leadership remains withdrawn from preparing for the 2027 election because individual ambitions are overshadowing collective effort, while party stalwarts point fingers, and rival factions continue their supremacy battle by seeking the next bait to throw and working to cut perceived threats.

Next cause of action is still unknown, with the latest ruling by the federal high court declaring whatever outcome of the November convention unrecognizable.