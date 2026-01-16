Afrobeats star David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has explained the circumstances that led him to conduct multiple DNA tests on a teenage girl who claims to be his daughter. The singer spoke out after 12-year-old Anu Adeleke wrote an open letter on social media asking him to undergo a DNA test t...

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has explained the circumstances that led him to conduct multiple DNA tests on a teenage girl who claims to be his daughter.

The singer spoke out after 12-year-old Anu Adeleke wrote an open letter on social media asking him to undergo a DNA test to establish her paternity.

In her post, Anu alleged that she was being bullied in school because she did not know her father and appealed to Davido to publicly address the issue.

Responding to the claim, Davido said he had already carried out several paternity tests on the girl and that the results proved she was not his child.

According to him, he underwent five separate DNA tests at different medical facilities, all of which returned the same outcome.

The singer also threatened to take legal action against Anu and her mother, insisting he had no prior relationship with the woman.

His position, however, triggered widespread reactions online, with many questioning why he would submit to multiple DNA tests if he had never met the girl’s mother before.

Addressing the growing criticism, Davido took to X to clarify his actions, stating that the tests were not originally his idea.

He revealed that his father, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke had insisted on the procedure, emphasizing the importance his family places on lineage.

“You guys don’t know my father … he’s even the one that forced me to go. Adeleke’s we don’t play about Blood on this side.”