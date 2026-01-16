A paternity controversy involving Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has intensified after a 12-year-old girl, Anuoluwapo Mitchelle, and her mother, Ayo Labinjoh, accused the musician of harassment and bullying. The pair rejected claims by Davido that multiple DNA tests had b...

A paternity controversy involving Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has intensified after a 12-year-old girl, Anuoluwapo Mitchelle, and her mother, Ayo Labinjoh, accused the musician of harassment and bullying.

The pair rejected claims by Davido that multiple DNA tests had been conducted to determine the girl’s paternity. According to them, only one test was carried out, which they alleged was manipulated.

Labinjoh and her daughter also accused the singer of bullying and intimidation, claiming he had threatened to have the mother arrested over the dispute.

They further alleged that the ongoing public controversy has taken a heavy toll on Anuoluwapo’s emotional and psychological well-being.

She reads: “Dear Nigerians: My dad Mr David Adeleke replied me earlier this evening. I was devastated on the way he cursed me out, bullied me and threatened to lock my mother up simply because I want to establish my identity.

“He also tweeted to the WORLD calling my mom a “bitch” he never met yet claiming he now had 5 (FIVE) DNA tests with me. First it was two, now it’s 5. He even said the last one was on my 10th birthday.

“According to my mom, we only went for one test which Chief Dr Deji Adeleke took us to which was FAKE as posted on her statement pinned on top of this page. Please read that statement above. I thank everyone who supported me emotionally this morning including the media”.

Labinjoh rejected Davido’s comments, saying she’s not his “baby mama” and is protecting her daughter.

She challenged Davido’s DNA claims, alleging the test was compromised, and said she’d seek international oversight for another test.

“First things first, my name is Ayo Labinjoh. I’m NOT Davido’s baby mama or a bitch. I am very protective of my daughter’s mental health after the level of bullying she went through for years. My daughter cried for days, fainted in school and went through psychotherapy.

“I realise this story has now gone global again and we have largely moved on. David Adeleke has largely ignored me for years because he thought he picked up a prostitute from GQClub in Ibadan. I was a waitress and not picked up on the streets. I come from a good home. My late father was a good man who worked more for the betterment of Nigeria before he was poisoned. My daughter is a very tech savvy intelligent achiever.

“I have no friends, I keep no friends and nobody in school is allowed to discuss her family with her. To my shock she was trending on X because her dad needed to call me a bitch that he’s never met yet he subjected himself to a DNA test 5X? Last time it was his lawyer Bobo Ajudua who brainwashed Nigerians that there were 2 tests done and I chose the hospital. Dr Deji Adeleke took us to a LAB not a hospital where Anu’s blood was drawn in 2014 then discarded behind our backs and fake result was printed.

“Wale Sobola was the lab technician who masked as “Dr Alex” and a brother to Sotayo Gaga a Nollywood actress was the one who wrote an epistle on his page 3 years ago that he never did a test for Anu and discarded the blood drawn blaming the wickedness for his life’s travails. We wasted our time, disrupted Anu’s mental health then they lied that we did two tests, now 5 and then he’s never met me. I’m not fighting for my daughter. My daughter is fighting for her identity.

“David chatted my daughter tonight threatening to lock me up, cursing Anu and repeatedly bullying her. David is a US citizen. I will request the US State Department to contact the Embassy in Lagos or Abuja to help us supervise and witness a clean independent DNA test. I will not say much for now. The language used was awful. My daughter did not beg to be here. Saying you’ve never met me or telling your family that I was a prostitute is wrong. Bullying my daughter is WRONG”.