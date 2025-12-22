The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, has commended the successful rescue of the remaining 130 pupils abducted from the St. Mary Catholic School, Papiri, Niger State, describing it as a “fitting end to the year.” This was disclos...

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, has commended the successful rescue of the remaining 130 pupils abducted from the St. Mary Catholic School, Papiri, Niger State, describing it as a “fitting end to the year.”

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mohammed Idris, the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation.

According to the statement, the Federal Government stated that it can confirm that all the abducted pupils of the Catholic School, Papiri, numbering 230, have been freed, expressing that “not a single pupil is left in captivity.”

The statement reads, “The just-released 130 pupils are being handed over to the Niger state government, after which they will be reunited with their families.

“This courageous effort by our security forces reaffirms our nation’s resolve to protect its people.

“The Federal Government empathises with the parents and guardians of the pupils for the agony the abduction has caused them, wishes them a pleasant family reunion, a good healing process, compliments of the season and a Merry Christmas.”

TVC News previously reported that the Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Proprietor of St. Mary’s Schools, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has confirmed that the 130 rescued students are expected to arrive in Minna, Niger State, on Monday.

The Bishop confirmed this latest update to TVC News on Sunday, following reports that the remaining 130 students, out of more than 300 abducted in November, have finally regained their freedom.