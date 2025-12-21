The Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Proprietor of St. Mary’s Schools, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has confirmed that the 130 rescued students are expected to arrive in Minna, Niger State on Monday. The Bishop confirmed this latest update to TVC News on Sunday, following reports that the remaini...

The Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Proprietor of St. Mary’s Schools, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has confirmed that the 130 rescued students are expected to arrive in Minna, Niger State on Monday.

The Bishop confirmed this latest update to TVC News on Sunday, following reports that the remaining 130 students, out of more than 300 abducted in November, have finally regained their freedom.

The Bishop said that “Governor Umaru Bago called me a few minutes ago to confirm the release of the children and teachers.

“However, the figure was not mentioned as they are expected in Minna tomorrow (Monday) and to be received by the Governor in the government house.”

TVC News previously reported that, in a major breakthrough for national security, reports suggest that the final batch of abducted pupils from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State may have been released.

However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Recall that 100 of the abducted children were released two weeks ago in Papiri and reunited with their parents, as the public awaits the release of the remaining 130 pupils.

Fifty of the abducted Niger catholic school pupils also escaped from their captors and have been reunited with their parents.

We will bring you updates as soon as there is an official announcement.