In a major breakthrough for national security, reports suggest that the final batch of abducted pupils from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State may have been released. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Recall that 100 of the abducted children were released two weeks agoPapiri. ...

In a major breakthrough for national security, reports suggest that the final batch of abducted pupils from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State may have been released.

However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Recall that 100 of the abducted children were released two weeks agoPapiri. and reunited with their parents, as the public awaits the release of the remaining 130 pupils.

Fifty of the abducted Niger catholic school pupils also escaped from their captors and have been reunited with their parents.

We will bring you updates as soon as there is an official announcement.

TVC News previously reported that there are emerging reports that the Federal Government has secured the release of about 100 schoolchildren abducted in st Mary primary and secondary school in Papiri, Niger State.

However, the Niger State Government is yet to confirm the development. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman and the school authorities have also not verified the information.

We are monitoring the situation and will bring you updates as soon as they are officially confirmed.