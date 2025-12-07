There are emerging reports that the Federal Government has secured the release of about 100 schoolchildren abducted in st Mary primary and secondary school in papiri, Niger State. However, the Niger State Government is yet to confirm the development. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairm...

There are emerging reports that the Federal Government has secured the release of about 100 schoolchildren abducted in st Mary primary and secondary school in papiri, Niger State.

However, the Niger State Government is yet to confirm the development. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman and the school authorities have also not verified the information.

We are monitoring the situation and will bring you updates as soon as they are officially confirmed.

TVC previously reported that the Federal Government has assured parents and management of St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri in Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State, that the abducted children “are where they are and will come back safely”.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, gave the assurance during a visit to the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, and families of the victims at St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral, Kontagora.

In a statement released by the media aide to the CAN chairman, Dan Atori, the NSA conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s message of hope, noting that security efforts have been intensified to ensure the safe return of the pupils.

Ribadu, who was accompanied by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Bernard Doro, and the Director General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Ajayi, said the President is deeply pained by the incident and has suspended his engagements to focus on the situation.