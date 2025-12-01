National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu has assured that the pupils and staff abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State, are in good condition and will soon be reunited with their families. The school was atta...

National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu has assured that the pupils and staff abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State, are in good condition and will soon be reunited with their families.

The school was attacked by armed assailants on November 21, resulting in the abduction of 315 individuals, including 303 students and 12 teachers.

Following the incident, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State reported that 50 of the abducted students had already escaped from captivity.

During a solidarity visit to Bulus Yohanna, Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and proprietor of the school, Ribadu stated, “The children are doing fine and will be back soon.”

Speaking on the solemn occasion, Ribadu, as quoted by the diocese, said: “This is a very solemn and difficult moment for us, especially after hearing from some of the parents and all of you. However, we take responsibility because it is our duty to protect you.

“This is a directive from Mr. President that we must come and visit you. Mr. President is in pain; he is in sorrow just like all of us. He stopped everything he was doing; he was supposed to travel but he suspended his journey.”

Ribadu further warned that the government would no longer tolerate criminal activities terrorising Nigerians.

“Enough is enough. We will not be relentless in our efforts. We are all under attack. Let us not allow bad people to divide us; let us not allow evil to get into us,” he said.

The NSA also noted that international partners are supporting Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and banditry.

“Many good people from all over the world are coming to support us, including the United States of America,” he said.

“We appreciate everyone, especially European countries like France, the United Kingdom and a couple of others. The whole world is coming together to stop and defeat this evil which has been going on in Nigeria for two decades.”

Earlier in the visit, Bishop Yohanna thanked President Bola Tinubu and presented copies of the report to Ribadu, after which the NSA and the bishop held a closed-door meeting lasting about 30 minutes.