The Federal Government has assured parents and management of St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri in Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State, that the abducted children “are where they are and will come back safely”.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, gave the assurance during a visit to the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, and families of the victims at St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral, Kontagora.

In a statement released by the media aide to the CAN chairman, Dan Atori, the NSA conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s message of hope, noting that security efforts have been intensified to ensure the safe return of the pupils.

Ribadu, who was accompanied by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Bernard Doro, and the Director General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Ajayi, said the President is deeply pained by the incident and has suspended his engagements to focus on the situation.

He called on Nigerians to unite against what he described as a “common enemy,” stressing that evil will not prevail.

The NSA also commended Bishop Yohanna for his resilience and acknowledged the support Nigeria is receiving from the international community, including the United States, France, and the United Kingdom.

Ribadu assured that the school will survive the ordeal and that security will be strengthened in the affected area. Hard copies of the investigation report were presented to the NSA before a closed-door meeting with stakeholders. Parents and school officials, including the Principal, Rev. Sister Felicia Gyang, also recounted how the abduction occurred and expressed their emotional distress as the wait continues.