Suspected Bandits have abducted two chiefs in the Ihale-Bunu community in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, throwing members into fear.

Local sources say the attackers stormed the area in large numbers on over 20 motorcycles, describing the assailants as heavily armed, moving swiftly and overwhelming residents who were unable to resist the invasion.

During the attack, two prominent community leaders identified as Chief Samuel Fagbemi, said to be about 100 years old, and Chief Zacheus Fagbemi, 50 years old and a member of the Kogi State Vigilante Service, were abducted.

Residents lamented the absence of security personnel during the incident, noting that there was no immediate response to repel the attackers or pursue them after the abduction.

The attack has heightened tension in Ihale-Bunu and neighbouring communities, with residents calling on security agencies to urgently deploy personnel to the area and intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted chiefs.t

TVC News previously reported that the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has ordered the demolition of terrorist hideouts in Okene Local Government Area of the state.

The operation has commenced with the demolition of a suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) hideout in Sambel, Idoji, following a series of banditry attacks in the area.

Recall that a few months ago, controversial cleric Sheikh Gumi alleged that 90 per cent of terrorists operating in Kogi State and the South-West are Ebira youths who have been indoctrinated with extremist ideologies.