Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has ordered the demolition of terrorist hideouts in Okene Local Government Area of the state. The operation has commenced with the demolition of a suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) hideout in Sambel, Idoji, following a series of banditry attack...

The operation has commenced with the demolition of a suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) hideout in Sambel, Idoji, following a series of banditry attacks in the area.

Recall that a few months ago, controversial cleric Sheikh Gumi alleged that 90 per cent of terrorists operating in Kogi State and the South-West are Ebira youths who have been indoctrinated with extremist ideologies.

Recently, the alleged mastermind of the Deeper Life Bible Church attack in Okene, said to be a leader of the Ansaru terrorist group, was rearrested and arraigned.

These developments, according to security sources, point to the growing presence of extremist tendencies in the area.

The state government, however, has vowed to decisively root out all criminal elements to ensure lasting peace and stability in Kogi State.