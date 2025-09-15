Oyo State Acting Governor, Adebayo Lawal, has paid a condolence visit to the family of Ojo Peters, a journalist killed by suspected gunmen in Ibadan. The Acting Governor, accompanied by members of the State Executive Council and other government officials, visited the bereaved family at their reside...

Oyo State Acting Governor, Adebayo Lawal, has paid a condolence visit to the family of Ojo Peters, a journalist killed by suspected gunmen in Ibadan.

The Acting Governor, accompanied by members of the State Executive Council and other government officials, visited the bereaved family at their residence in Apata.

Ojo Peters, an independent journalist and publisher, was reportedly shot by unknown assailants around the Oke Ado area of Ibadan after being robbed of a bag the attackers believed contained money.

During the visit, the Acting Governor commiserated with the family, describing the incident as tragic. He also urged journalists in the state to support the family during this difficult time.