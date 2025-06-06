The Oyo State Government has declared its readiness to collaborate with well-meaning individuals and relevant stakeholders to reduce the prevalence of malnutrition in the state through continuous orientation and capacity building across all local government areas.

Chairman House Committee on Food Security in Oyo Assembly Babalola Abiodun, made this known at a capacity building in Ibadan.

Oyo State has actively combated malnutrition through the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN) project, a World Bank and Nigerian government collaboration, reducing its prevalence from 34.5% to 23.1%.

Taking a step further, the Oyo State government has trained and empowered 85 caregivers, including mothers, in Smart and Integrated Home Gardening for food and nutrition security.

This initiative, which marked the official launch of the program, is expected to reach all 33 local government areas of the state.

It involves practical training for mothers on how to grow nutritious food crops at home to feed their children and enhance household nutrition.