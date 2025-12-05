The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified former National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, along with six other aspirants, from participating in the party’s upcoming governorship primary ahead of the Osun State Election. The report of the Screening Committee, chaired by Chief Obinna U...

The report of the Screening Committee, chaired by Chief Obinna Uzoh, Esq., and concluded on December 4, 2025, at Amor Hotel, Katampe, Abuja, cited failure to meet the mandatory nomination requirements as the reason for the disqualification of the seven aspirants.

According to the committee, the affected aspirants — Sen. Iyiola Omisore, Babatunde Haketer Oralusi, Oyedotun Babayemi, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, Benedict Alabi, Adegoke Rasheed Okiki, and Senator Babajide Omoworare — did not provide evidence of sponsorship by at least five (5) fully registered and financially up-to-date party members from each Local Government Area in Osun State, as required under Articles 9.3(i) and 31.2(ii) of the APC Constitution and Paragraph 6(c) of the party’s guidelines.

Only two aspirants, Mulikat Abiola Jimoh, and Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, were cleared to contest the primary.

TVC previously reported that a former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, has officially announced his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made on Saturday via his verified X account (formerly Twitter), where Omisore revealed plans to formally declare his candidacy on October 7, 2025.