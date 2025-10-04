A former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, has officially announced his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The announcement was made on Saturday via his verified X account (formerly Twitter), where Omisore revealed...

A former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, has officially announced his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made on Saturday via his verified X account (formerly Twitter), where Omisore revealed plans to formally declare his candidacy on October 7, 2025.

The declaration event is set to take place at the APC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital, under the theme: “Fix the Broken, Restore Our Dreams.”

He wrote on X: ” My beloved people of Osun State,

“After deep reflection and wide consultations, I have decided to formally declare my intention to contest for the Governor of Osun State in 2026 under our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This declaration will take place on: Date: Tuesday, 7th October 2025 Time: 10:00 AM Prompt Venue: Osun State APC Secretariat, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo

“Our journey is guided by the theme: ‘Fix the Broken, Restore Our Dreams’.

“I believe strongly that together, we can restore hope, strengthen governance, and deliver a brighter future for every son and daughter of Osun. This is not just my mission, it is a collective one.

“I humbly invite you to join me as we take this bold step towards the Osun Rescue Mission 2026.”

Omisore has made multiple bids to become governor of Osun State but has not yet secured the position.

He first contested the 2014 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before switching allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As the 2026 election draws near, Omisore is widely seen as a frontrunner in the race for the APC’s governorship nomination.