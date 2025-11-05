Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to remain calm amid the ongoing crisis at the party’s national level, describing the dispute as a “family affair.” In a statement released by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke a...

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to remain calm amid the ongoing crisis at the party’s national level, describing the dispute as a “family affair.”

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke assured party members that stakeholders are committed to resolving the internal disagreements and restoring the PDP’s standing.

He urged party members to remain steadfast and focused, expressing confidence in his victory in the 2026 governorship election.

“We are cruising to victory next year, and we must remain committed to rebuilding this party for a renewed landslide victory,” he said.

“The ongoing disagreement at the national level is a family affair, and I want to assure all members, both at the state and national levels, that it will soon be resolved. All stakeholders are focused on the progress and success of the party and are working to end the crisis as soon as possible,” Governor Adeleke added.

He also directed PDP leaders across local governments and wards in Osun State to intensify mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2026 governorship poll, reaffirming that the PDP remains “the party to beat.”