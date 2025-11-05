Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to remain calm amid the ongoing crisis within the party at the national level, describing it as a family affair....

In a statement by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke noted that stakeholders within the party are committed to resolving the crisis and restoring the PDP to its rightful position.

The Governor appealed to all members of the party to stay calm and steadfast, expressing confidence in his victory at the 2026 governorship poll.

“We are cruising to victory next year, and we must remain committed to rebuilding this party for a renewed landslide victory,” he said.

“The ongoing disagreement within the party at the national level is a family affair, and I want to assure all members, both at the state and national levels, that it will soon be resolved.

All stakeholders are focused on the progress and success of the party and are working to end the crisis as soon as possible.”

Governor Adeleke also directed PDP leaders across local governments and wards in Osun State to intensify mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2026 governorship election, adding that the PDP remains the party to beat.