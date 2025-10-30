History was made at Choice De Immaculate Demonstration School (CIDS), Obosi in Idemili North LGA, Anambra State, as Miss Saka Aliyat emerged as the overall best graduating student. An indigene of Osun State, Aliyat excelled across multiple subjects, earning top marks in Igbo language, English, Chemi...

History was made at Choice De Immaculate Demonstration School (CIDS), Obosi in Idemili North LGA, Anambra State, as Miss Saka Aliyat emerged as the overall best graduating student.

An indigene of Osun State, Aliyat excelled across multiple subjects, earning top marks in Igbo language, English, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Economics, and Marketing.

The young Yoruba achiever also received numerous special awards, including Best Student in Neatest/Complete Uniform, Affinity to Students, Most Hardworking Student, Most Disciplined, and Most Punctual, and went home with several gifts in recognition of her outstanding performance.

During the school’s 15th Valedictory/Sendforth Ceremony & Prize Giving Day, Aliyat encouraged her peers to approach their studies with dedication, enthusiasm, and diligence. She urged them to heed the guidance of their teachers and the school’s Director, whom she described as her mentor, if they aspired to achieve similar success.

Speaking earlier at the event, the school’s Director, Solomy Ochokwu, advised the graduating students to cultivate courage, resilience, integrity, and strong work ethics as they prepared to enter the wider world. He reminded them to cherish and reflect on their time at CIDS, where they were trained to become “the best students in the world.”

He said, “We are confident that as you embark on your next chapter, you will do so with boldness and purpose. As you step into the world, I urge you to be courageous.

“Wear the armour of resilience because the world will test you. And when it does, fight back. Fight with integrity, with honesty in all your dealings, and with a relentless work ethic.

“We hope you hold fast to the values and morals that have been instilled in you during your time here. I assure you, if you persist in these virtues, success will surely come your way.

“Remember to look back with gratitude, especially to your parents, who supported you throughout your education. Honour them, and your blessings will be unending,” she said.