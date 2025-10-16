The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has directed all accredited tertiary institutions nationwide to begin the update and upload of student records on the agency’s student verification portal ahead of the opening of the 2025/2026 academic session loan application window. This was disclosed in a Th...

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has directed all accredited tertiary institutions nationwide to begin the update and upload of student records on the agency’s student verification portal ahead of the opening of the 2025/2026 academic session loan application window.

This was disclosed in a Thursday statement signed by Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the Director, Strategic Communications, NELFUND.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has called on all accredited tertiary institutions in Nigeria to commence the update and upload of student records on the NELFUND Student Verification Portal in preparation for the opening of the 2025/2026 academic session loan application window.

“This exercise is designed to facilitate a smooth and efficient verification and loan application process for students. Institutions are expected to ensure that each student’s information is accurately captured and uploaded using unique and verifiable identifiers such as admission numbers.

“Acknowledging the crucial role of tertiary institutions in the success of the Education Loan Scheme NELFUND reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with them to expand access to quality higher education for all eligible Nigerian students.”

The agency further clarified that only student screened by their respective institutions will be eligible to apply for the education loan.

“Only students whose records have been verified and uploaded by their respective institutions will be eligible to apply for the education loan. NELFUND therefore urges institutions to complete the data upload process promptly and designate responsible officers to oversee the exercise in accordance with the provided technical guidelines.

“This collaboration, according to NELFUND, is essential to ensure that no qualified student is excluded as the Fund prepares to open its loan application portal for the new academic session,” the statement concluded.

For further enquiries or technical assistance, institutions are encouraged to contact NELFUND through the following official channels:

Email: data@nelf.gov.ng

X (formerly Twitter): @nelfund

Instagram: @nelfund

Facebook & LinkedIn: Nigerian Education Loan Fund – NELFUND

Website: www.nelf.gov.ng