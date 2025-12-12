The Accord Party leadership has reaffirmed that Governor Ademola Adeleke was validly nominated and elected as its governorship candidate for the 2026 Osun State election, cautioning expelled and disgruntled members against sowing confusion or undermining the party’s unified stance ahead of the pol...

The Accord Party leadership has reaffirmed that Governor Ademola Adeleke was validly nominated and elected as its governorship candidate for the 2026 Osun State election, cautioning expelled and disgruntled members against sowing confusion or undermining the party’s unified stance ahead of the polls.

Adeleke, the party’s sole aspirant, secured the nomination after receiving 145 out of 150 votes from delegates on Wednesday, TVC News reported.

However, a faction of the party at the national level, led by former presidential candidate Prof. Chris Inumolen, rejected Adeleke’s candidacy.

Responding to the dissent, the Osun State Chairman of the Accord Party, Pastor Victor Akande, stated on Friday that Inumolen “has been formally expelled from the party due to several instances of anti-party conduct,” dismissing his objections as baseless.

Akande asserted that the Accord Party remains Nigeria’s best-organised and crisis-free political party, saying, “the party values transparency and discipline and holds democracy as a core value with no room for either godfatherism or political manipulation.”

He continued, “The Spokesperson Forum of State Chairmen of Accord South West, Hon. Oke Rotimi, stated that the rumour making rounds that our National Chairman, Mr. Maxwell Mgbudem, Esq. has been suspended, is absolutely and totally false.

“The National Executive Committee meeting on 3rd December 2025 passed a vote of confidence in Mgbudem by the whole National Working Committee. At no stage was there any form of disciplinary action against him as widely disseminated.”

In the same vein, Akande debunked the claims made against the party in Osun State and its governorship candidate, Adeleke, clarifying that “Adeleke formally became a member of ACCORD on 6th November 2025, and he received public recognition from the party on 9th December 2025.

“He emerged as the valid winner at the ACCORD Party Primary conducted on 10th December 2025. The said primary election took place under strict guidelines approved by the NEC and monitored by officials from INEC.”