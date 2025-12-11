The faction of Chris Imumolen has strongly criticized Governor Ademola Adeleke over his defection to the Accord Party.
The group has described the move as a ‘back-door entry’ and has declared it ‘invalid.’
According to the group Imumolen-led faction, proper party procedures were not followed, raising serious questions about the legitimacy of the governor’s reported action.
Party insiders claim that such a move threatens internal cohesion and could deepen existing divisions within political circles.
They say this development could have far-reaching implications, especially with elections approaching.
They warn that party realignments, if not carefully managed, could affect voter confidence and reshape political alliances in the state.