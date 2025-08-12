A commercial tricycle operator was killed on Tuesday in a head-on collision with a Toyota Venza on Egbe Bridge, inward Ikotun, Lagos State....

A commercial tricycle operator was killed on Tuesday in a head-on collision with a Toyota Venza on Egbe Bridge, inward Ikotun, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the crash occurred when the Toyota Venza, travelling from the Ejigbo axis, attempted to overtake another vehicle on the bridge and veered into the path of the oncoming tricycle.

The violent impact left the tricycle driver dead at the scene, while two passengers — a man and a woman — sustained serious injuries, including multiple fractures.

LASTMA officers, who swiftly arrived at the scene, rescued the injured from the wreckage before police from the Ikotun Division took them to the General Hospital, Isolo, for urgent treatment.

The driver of the Toyota Venza fled immediately after the crash. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He urged motorists to be vigilant and avoid overtaking on bridge crests, where visibility and control are reduced.

“This heartrending incident is a grim reminder of the fatal consequences of impatience and traffic law violations,” Mr Bakare-Oki said. “We must all embrace discipline, foresight, and strict adherence to safety protocols to prevent needless tragedies on our roads.”