The Ondo State Police Command has arrested four suspected members of a criminal gang allegedly involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, and ritual practices in Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of the State....

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested four suspected members of a criminal gang allegedly involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, and ritual practices in Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of the State.

Police spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the arrests in a statement issued on Monday in Akure.

He said the suspects, led by one Ifeoluwa Julius, had been on the command’s watch list over their alleged involvement in violent crimes in the area.

According to Ayanlade, operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit tracked the suspects to the outskirts of Ogbese after receiving intelligence that they had just returned from a location where they purportedly obtained charms to fortify themselves for future criminal activities.

He said the coordinated operation led to the arrest of Julius and three other members of his gang. Items recovered from the ringleader included an expended cartridge, fetish materials, and a blood-stained red and white cloth.

During interrogation, Julius allegedly confessed to being a ritualist and admitted, alongside his accomplices, to involvement in multiple kidnapping incidents in the Ogbese area.

He also reportedly confirmed that the gang had travelled to acquire more charms to strengthen their operations.

Ayanlade added that the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.