The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to hold on Monday, December 29, 2025.

According to a Thursday statement made available to TVC News, the meeting is in accordance with the NOC constitution to host its annual gathering to review the year’s activities and strategise for the future.

The statement reads, “The meeting will take place at the Starview Palace Hotel, Plot 7, 4th Avenue (by Setraco Gate), Gwarimpa, Abuja, starting at 11:00 AM.

The commission stated that the assembly serves as a vital “stocktaking” session for stakeholders. The agenda includes a comprehensive review of the committee’s 2024 programmes, financial audits, and the President’s annual report.”

The statement revealed that the attendance, representation and participation is mandatory for all Olympic and recognised non-Olympic sports federations.

Attendees will include, Executive Committee Members, National Federations, International Federation Board Members, National Sports Commission (NSC) representatives.