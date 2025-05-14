Nigeria’s preparation for the hosting of the upcoming World Athletics Africa Road Running Conference has hit top gear with the National Sports Commission (NSC) constituting the event’s Organising Committee, naming Chief Solomon Ogba, First Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), as the Chairman.

The Committee comprises distinguished sports administrators and seasoned professionals drawn from both the sports industry and corporate sector.

Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, emphasized the careful selection process behind the committee’s composition. “The members of the Committee were meticulously selected because of their professionalism and tested qualities, and I have no doubt that they will all bring their wealth of experience to bear to ensure we stage a befitting Road Running conference which will be the first of its kind in the country,” he said.

Director General of the Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, added that hosting the conference will open doors for more international events in Nigeria. “This is another milestone for refocusing and resetting our Sports developmental goals, and I have no doubt that we have picked a good team to achieve the successful hosting of the Conference,” the DG stated.

Full list of committee members:

1.Chief Solomon Ogba – Chairman

2.Mr. Segun Ogunleye – Member (Corporate Nigeria)

3.Mrs. Oge Kasie-Nwachukwu – Member (Corporate Nigeria)

4.Mr. Danladi Verheijen – Member (Corporate Nigeria)

5.Ms. Aku Aghazu – Member

6.Ms. Otonye Iworima – Member

7.Mr. Travih Nunayon – Member

8.Mr. Yusuf Ali – Member

9.Mr. Femi Adeniran – Member (Corporate Nigeria)

10.Ms. Aisha Shuaibu – Member

11.Mr. Salihu Abubakar – Member

12.Mr. Kunle Solaja – Member

13.Mr. Dare Esan – Member

14.Ms. Tayo Popoola – Member

15.Mr. Israel Iwang – Secretary